Ms. Wechsler, Mr. Shugg to wed

By The Ridgefield Press on October 16, 2016 in People · 0 Comments

Rachel Wechsler and Wilbur Shugg III

Debra Biegelson-Wechsler and Ron Wechsler of New York, N.Y., have announced the engagement of their daughter, Rachel S. Wechsler, to Wilbur C. Shugg III, son of Jane and Wilbur (Yank) Shugg of Newtown.

The future bride is a graduate of Hunter College High School in New York, N.Y.  She holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Cornell University and a master of arts degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. She is employed as a second grade teacher at The Town School in New York, N.Y.

The future bridegroom is a graduate of Ridgefield High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Providence College and a master of business administration degree from Babson College. He is employed as a business analyst at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Stamford.

A July wedding in Connecticut is planned.

 

