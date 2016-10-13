Very Scary Furry Scurry set for Oct. 30

The Ridgefield Operation of Animal Rescue (ROAR) is pleased to announce the “Very Scary Furry Scurry” 2 mile walk/run and Kids’ Ding Dong Dash in support of the shelter. ROAR is a local animal shelter that was founded in 2000 committed to enhancing the bond between people and pets through education and community outreach and has placed almost 4,500 neglected and unwanted cats and dogs in caring homes throughout Ridgefield and surrounding towns.

The event will be held at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. The two mile run/walk is for runners and walkers with or without dogs. Kids can run in the Ding Dong Dash (without their dogs) – everyone is encouraged to wear a costume as it is the day before Halloween.

“ROAR is an incredible non-profit organization and their commitment to caring for animals is just extraordinary,” said Megan Searfoss, co-owner of the Ridgefield Running Company, a sponsor for the event. “The Furry Scurry is a family-friendly Halloween event that will fast become a tradition for all, while raising money for ROAR to continue their awesome work.”

“We are really excited about the format of this race” said ROAR Director Allyson Dotson. “Ridgefield is an active family community. We think that the 2M run/walk course in costume is unique and paired with the kids Ding Dong Dash will make for a spooktacular morning.”

The Ding Dong Dash for kids adds a new fun element to the race. Instead of having the kids run a specific route, we are going to have them zig zag across the rec center field stopping at 4 stations. At each stop the child will be asked to do a “trick” to get a “treat.”

Besides having a winner for the 2 Mile Run, of the Very Scary Furry Scurry, there will also be an award for the winner of the fastest human dog team as well as best human and dog team costume.

The Very Scary Furry Scurry is being sponsored further by several local organizations including The Ridgefield Running Company, Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, Steve’s Bagels, The Pet Pantry, Canine Kindergarten, Ridgefield Organics and Specialty Market, Tiger Sports, DJ Vibes, Restoration Massage, WAGS doggy daycare and boarding, Blue Buffalo Co., Cornell University Veterinary Specialists, Canine Co., BMW of Ridgefield, Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, Super Stop & Shop, Ridgefield CT, Whip Salon and Utilz.co.

To Register: www.signmeup.com/115502

Registration fees are as follows:

Kids Ding Dong Dash – $15 Ages 10yrs and younger

Kids 2 Mile Run/Walk – $15 Ages 17yrs and younger

2 Mile Run/Walk individual – $30

2 Mile Run/Walk (with your dog) – $35