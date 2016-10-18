



A troop of actors is preparing for two nights of Lantern Light Tours on Halloween weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., when visitors will be able to look in on those who passed through the tavern’s doors on Main Street for hundreds of years. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children under age 18 are free with an accompanying adult.

It is a timed event with tours departing every 10 minutes. Time slots will be assigned on a first-come basis. Parking is at 152 Main Street or across the street at the First Congregational Church on West Lane.

Online registration for the limited-capacity event is available at keelertavernmuseum.org