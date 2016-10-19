The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Playhouse to host Jim Breuer Nov. 10

By The Ridgefield Press on October 19, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Jim Breuer

Jim Breuer.

He’s one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time,” and a fan favorite from Saturday Night Live – Jim Breuer returns on Friday, November 10 at 8pm after 3 past sold out shows!  In this show, partially underwritten by Bruce Bennett Nissan and CULTEC, Inc., Breuer will charm audiences with his charismatic stage antics and dead-on impressions! Before the show ticket holders can enjoy a beer sampling by Two Road Brewery!  Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield) and receive 10% off when you show your ticket!  Media sponsor is 99.1fm WPLR. For tickets ($55), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

Related posts:

  1. The Barber of Seville Live in HD
  2. Christmas with the Celts comes to the Playhouse
  3. Songwriting, screenwriting classes begin at Playhouse this fall
  4. Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece The Shining returns Oct. 26

Tags:

Previous Post Fall in Love: Window, pumpkin painters keep busy during festival (SLIDESHOW) Next Post Letter: No bikes on trail
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress