The Ridgefield Playhouse to host Jim Breuer Nov. 10

He’s one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time,” and a fan favorite from Saturday Night Live – Jim Breuer returns on Friday, November 10 at 8pm after 3 past sold out shows! In this show, partially underwritten by Bruce Bennett Nissan and CULTEC, Inc., Breuer will charm audiences with his charismatic stage antics and dead-on impressions! Before the show ticket holders can enjoy a beer sampling by Two Road Brewery! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield) and receive 10% off when you show your ticket! Media sponsor is 99.1fm WPLR. For tickets ($55), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.