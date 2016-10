Les Julian, award winning children’s musician, will perform at the Ridgefield Library as part of the Fall for Ridgefield celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Julian will sing original music on the front lawn to entertain and educate. Julian’s work has earned a Parents Choice gold award.

The concert will be held on the library’s front lawn from 11 to 11:45. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors.

For more information call the library at 203-438-2282 ext. 12002