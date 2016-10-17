London’s The Threepenny Opera, Frankenstein come to The Ridgefield Playhouse later this month

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series at The Ridgefield Playhouse brings two encore screenings of National Theatre of London to the big screen in October! Mack the knife is back in town! On Friday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. it’s The Threepenny Opera. Rory Kinnear is Mack the Knife in a new version of this landmark twentieth-century musical. Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s classic musical theatre piece is adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Rufus Norris (Everyman, London Road). As London’s East End scrubs up for the coronation, Mr. and Mrs. Peachum gear up for a bumper day in the beggary business. Keeping tight control of the city’s underground – and their daughter’s whereabouts. With Olivier Award-winner Rory Kinnear (Hamlet, Othello, James Bond) as Macheath, alongside Rosalie Craig (As You Like It, My Family and other Animals) as Polly Peachum and Haydn Gwynne (The Windsors, Drop the Dead Donkey) as Mrs. Peachum.

Celebrate Halloween with a monster hit! Frankenstein returns to the screen on Monday, October 31 at 7 p.m. and is directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle whose production has been declared sensational with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating roles as Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. What better way to spend Halloween! And critics love Frankenstein: “A theatrical coup.” (The Times) Daily Telegraph praises: “A thrill. The most viscerally exciting and stunning show in town.” According to Daily Mail, Frankenstein is “A memorable production… will doubtless be spoken of for years to come.”

NTL broadcasts have now been experienced by over 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world! Screenings at The Ridgefield Playhouse are made possible by underwriters Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Anita and Nicholas Donofrio, Liz and Steven Goldstone, Sabina and Walter Slavin, with support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, is a not for profit 501 (c)(3) whose mission is to present a variety of performing arts to the community and the surrounding area that they can enjoy and experience at a varied price point.