Boehringer Ingelheim on best companies list

Boehringer Ingelheim has been named to Working Mother magazine’s annual 100 Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year. Boehringer Ingelheim offers paid time off and flexible work arrangements, as well as fitness facilities, on-site child care, dry cleaning services, and banking. Boehringer Ingelheim also has on-site occupational health services, on-site wellness screenings, healthy dining options, indoor/outdoor walking paths, on-demand 24/7 medical care via telephone or computer, second opinion services for medical diagnosis, on-site financial wellness programs, and a nurse hotline.