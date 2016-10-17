The Ridgefield Press

Boehringer Ingelheim on best companies list

By The Ridgefield Press on October 17, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Boehringer Ingelheim has been named to Working Mother magazine’s annual 100 Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year. Boehringer Ingelheim offers paid time off and flexible work arrangements, as well as fitness facilities, on-site child care, dry cleaning services, and banking. Boehringer Ingelheim also has on-site occupational health services, on-site wellness screenings, healthy dining options, indoor/outdoor walking paths, on-demand 24/7 medical care via telephone or computer, second opinion services for medical diagnosis, on-site financial wellness programs, and a nurse hotline.

