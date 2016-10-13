The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795, or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The British rock and roll band the Yardbirds will perform on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who created the roles of, respectively, Roger and Mark in the original Broadway production of Rent, present Acoustically Speaking – A 20-Year Friendship, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Trumpeter Chris Botti and his band return for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.

Billboard’s No. 3 contemporary jazz artist of the decade, Boney James, will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.

The singer-songwriter series presents Art Garfunkel in Close-Up, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

International recording artist Patrizio Buanne will be on stage in a performance on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

The Met Opera production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni will be simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m.

Comedian Paul Reiser brings his tales of love, life and the funny things about relationships to the Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees is Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining returns to the Playhouse screen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., including commentary by host Ben Mankiewicz.

Guitarists Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett of Little Feat fame perform on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Rocker Sully Erna of Godsmack will perform at the Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 6.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the album, Steve Vai will be performing the Passion and Warfare record from top to bottom on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.