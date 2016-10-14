Honeybees good

This October at KTM, a new interactive exhibition in the Carriage Barn, Living Off the Land, explores the tools Americans throughout history have used to grow and gather food from the land. One of those important foods was honey.

“Nothing but money is sweeter than honey,” wrote Benjamin Franklin in one of his many adages. Honey, for early Americans, was very sweet — and not only sweet but versatile. Honey was used not only as a sweetener but could also be fermented and spiced to make mead and even paid as a man’s wage. Beeswax was used for candles.

Honey, and the honeybees that produced it, were so important to European settlers in North America that they carried the bees, which are not native to this continent, with them across the Atlantic Ocean. Thomas Jefferson and other early American writers reported that honeybees were called “white man’s flies” by the indigenous peoples, as their appearance on the landscape was associated with the arrival of European settlers.

Drop in to the #HandsOnHistory Sunday Family Talk between 1 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 to find out more about honeybees and their importance to the American colonists from local beekeeper Ann Murray. For more information on the #HandsOnHistory exhibition and Sunday Family Talks, visit keelertavernmuseum.org