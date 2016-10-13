Noodles, diplomacy, infinity

Several upcoming events will appeal to many tastes, starting with an actual taste of noodles on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. At this tasting, sponsored by Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, you can visit several sampling stations to taste and learn how to make a variety of wheat- and grain-based noodles.

If your tastes lean more toward world affairs, come to a screening of America’s Diplomats on Monday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. This one-hour documentary, produced by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA), portrays the historical contribution of American diplomats to our nation’s security and well-being, and provides a portrait of the Foreign Service. Narrated by actress Kathleen Turner, the film illustrates the responsibilities, achievements and challenges of United States diplomacy in the 21st Century, and explores the motivations of people who serve. The film is an offshoot of the FPA’s Great Decisions educational program that we offer at Founders Hall to help members understand and discuss the foreign policy issues of vital interest to our country.

You don’t need an appetite for advanced math to enjoy our seminar on the theory of infinity on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. Instructor Dan Sitomer will demonstrate how to develop two simple mathematical concepts into an understanding of the abstract concept of infinity. “Spoiler alert,” offers Dan, “it’s counterintuitive and most surprising.”

Remember that registration for 2017 fitness classes opens at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.