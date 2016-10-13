Comedian Paul Reiser returns to the The Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 22

A seasoned actor, writer and producer, Paul Reiser returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with his hilarious tales of love, life and the funny things about relationships on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. as part of the Bart’s Tree Service Comedy Series. Fans may know him best from his starring role as Paul Buchman in the critically acclaimed NBC series MAD ABOUT YOU which garnered him multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations. Reiser now stars in the Amazon Series RED OAKS – a coming-of-age comedy set in the 80s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end–and the future begins. Fans can get up close and personal with Paul Reiser following his performance, which is underwritten by Bruce Bennett Nissan and Nutmeg Livery Service, when he participates in an audience Q&A. Media sponsor for the show is WEBE 108fm.

2016 continues to be a busy year for film making for Paul Reiser. Following his role in the Academy Award winning film “Whiplash,” he has appeared in numerous feature films including “Concussion,” with Will Smith, “The Darkness” alongside Kevin Bacon, “The Book of Love” with Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams, “Miles” with Molly Shannon and “Joshy” directed by Jeff Baena. Later this year he will join John C. Reilly & Aubrey Plaza in “The Little Hours” followed by director Lake Bells new film “What’s the Point” with Ed Helms & Mary Stennburgen. Next year Paul will be seen in John McDonagh’s “War on Everyone” with Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT; ridgefieldplayhouse.org.