Artist Bernard Perlin’s life explored in Schreiber’s new book

By The Ridgefield Press on October 18, 2016

Bernard Perlin’s most well-known work, Orthodox Boys (1948), is the subject of the Tate Modern‘s 2016 In Focus program.

A book on the late artist Bernard Perlin, a Ridgefield resident for many years, is due out Nov. 1.

One-Man Show: The Life and Art of Bernard Perlin by Michael Schreiber calls Perlin an acclaimed artist and gay renegade who reveled in pushing social, political and artistic boundaries. His work regularly appeared in popular magazines of the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, was collected by Rockefellers, Whitneys and Astors, and was acquired by major museums, including the Smithsonian, the Museum of Modern Art and the Tate Modern. Schreiber chronicles the storied life, illustrious friends and lovers, and escapades of Bernard Perlin through interviews and excerpts from Perlin’s unpublished memoirs. The publisher is the German company Bruno Gmunder.

