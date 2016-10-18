Artist Bernard Perlin’s life explored in Schreiber’s new book

A book on the late artist Bernard Perlin, a Ridgefield resident for many years, is due out Nov. 1.

One-Man Show: The Life and Art of Bernard Perlin by Michael Schreiber calls Perlin an acclaimed artist and gay renegade who reveled in pushing social, political and artistic boundaries. His work regularly appeared in popular magazines of the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, was collected by Rockefellers, Whitneys and Astors, and was acquired by major museums, including the Smithsonian, the Museum of Modern Art and the Tate Modern. Schreiber chronicles the storied life, illustrious friends and lovers, and escapades of Bernard Perlin through interviews and excerpts from Perlin’s unpublished memoirs. The publisher is the German company Bruno Gmunder.