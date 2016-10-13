Midrocks Road family starts GoFundMe fire relief page

The mother whose home was destroyed in a fire last month started a GoFundMe page to support her and her two teenage daughters.

“For the past two weeks I have been nothing but happy and grateful for their safety,” she wrote on the website back on Sept. 29. “The outpouring of kindness from our neighbors and community has kept us strong. We found another home to move into October 1. I’m looking forward to all being together again.”

“I’m the mother of two wonderful teen daughters,” she continued. “I have raised them solo since they were 3 and 4. Times have been rough on occasion but they rarely complain, work hard in school, both are honor students, have a great sense of humor, kind hearts and are active in basketball and track. They are always so appreciative and supportive of me.”

She recalled the fire that started in the basement from a clothes dryer and quickly spread to the upper level of the house where the girls were at the time.

“I was not home but they smelled smoke and managed to run from the house less than 30 seconds before the upstairs bedrooms imploded in a fireball destroying everything in the house,” she wrote.

The goal of the GoFundMe page is for the mother to furnish her daughters’ bedrooms again — “clothing, bed, dresser, nightstand, rug and desk,” she wrote.

“It is so important for me as their mother to know that they have a comfortable bed to sleep in and a quiet spot to do their homework,” she said.

“Any donations to this Go Fund Me account will be so appreciated and such a big help as we begin to rebuild our home.”

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/2ru8xx58