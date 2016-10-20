The Deep Blue Sea, starring Helen McCrory, at The Playhouse Nov. 11

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series at The Ridgefield Playhouse brings an encore screening of National Theatre of London’s production of The Deep Blue Sea on Friday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Helen McCrory (Medea and The Last of the Haussmans at the National Theatre, Penny Dreadful, Peaky Blinders) returns to the National Theatre in Terence Rattigan’s devastating masterpiece, playing one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama. Tom Burke (War and Peace, The Musketeers) also features in Carrie Cracknell’s critically acclaimed new production. When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge. With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long-repressed passion. Behind the fragile veneer of post-war civility burns a brutal sense of loss and longing.

NTL broadcasts have now been experienced by over 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world! Screenings at The Ridgefield Playhouse are made possible by underwriters Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Anita and Nicholas Donofrio, Liz and Steven Goldstone, Sabina and Walter Slavin, with support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery



For tickets ($25, $20 Members/Seniors, $15 Students – tickets are free for children 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse, located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, is a not for profit 501 (c)(3) whose mission is to present a variety of performing arts to the community and the surrounding area that they can enjoy and experience at a varied price point.