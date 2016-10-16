Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Bolshoi Ballet The Golden Age at The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series bring world-class performances of The Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet in HD to the big screen! With ticket prices that are comparable to a movie ticket – it makes the fine arts accessible for everyone. For children under 18 years old, all tickets to The Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet are free – a fantastic way to get kids involved with the arts! On Sunday, October 22 don’t miss a live screening at 12:55pm of The Met Opera Mozart’s Don Giovanni. This opera is remarkably timely given its setting in feudal Europe prior to the French Revolution, where crime committed by the rich and powerful go unpunished.



On Saturday, November 5 at 12pm you can catch an encore screening of the Bolshoi Ballet The Golden Age. In a seaside town where business and mafia are flourishing, The Golden Age cabaret is the favorite nightly haunt of dancers, bandits and young revelers, where the young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita, a beautiful dancer, but also the friend of a local gangster. Then on November 9 at 3pm it’s an encore screening of the Bolshoi Ballet’s The Bright Stream. During harvest festival at a collective farm, a visiting dance troupe reunites a ballerina with her childhood friend Zina. In order to teach her unfaithful husband a lesson, Zina, the ballerina and the ballerina’s husband decide to swap roles for the evening.



The AAA Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series is underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Anita and Nicholas Donofrio, Liz and Steven Goldstone, Sabina and Walter Slaviin with Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery. All of the screenings, whether live or an encore performance, are presented in high definition (HD), which truly gives the audience the feeling of being there live! Most events feature additional bonus programming or a behind-the-scenes sneak peek during the intermissions. This is something patrons at the actual shows never get the opportunity to see!



For more information about the entire series, you can go online to ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call (203) 48-5795. Tickets to most of the events in the series are $25, $20 for members, $15 for students; however anyone 18 and under get in for free. The Ridgefield Playhouse, located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, is a not for profit 501 (c)(3) whose mission is to present a variety of performing arts to the community and the surrounding area that they can enjoy and experience at a varied price point.