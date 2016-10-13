Writer McEachern in talk at museum

The Ridgefield Press

Author William D. McEachern will discuss his recently released historical novel, New Caledonia: A Song of America, at the Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. General admission is $10 (members $5), no advance registration required.

The book is McEachern’s third historical novel and the second in the Caledonia series. The book continues the tale of James as he emigrates from Scotland in 1750. After sailing to America, James walks the Great Wagon Trail from Philadelphia to Winchester where he meets Daniel Morgan, who becomes a lifelong friend. Swirling events that play out over the course of the French and Indian War and the American Revolution embroil the two of them.

McEachern, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., practiced tax law for nearly 40 years before becoming a full time writer of historical fiction.

