Tree ID walk

By The Ridgefield Press on October 17, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Tree ID walk in downtown Ridgefield is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Instructor and walk guide Laura Stabell, a master gardener, arborist, horticulturist and naturalist, will lead the class.

Stabell founded and directs the Saugatuck River Watershed Association. Class will meet at the Governor Street entrance of the Venus Building (old high school) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, to start on their walk. Rain date is Oct. 23. Advance registration required. Cost is $31 per class. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

