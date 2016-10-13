Keeler Tavern Museum plans 50th-year gala

The Keeler Tavern Museum will celebrate 50 years of operation at its annual benefit dinner on Friday, Oct. 21, at Salem Golf Club in North Salem, N.Y.

The Cannonball Gala will commemorate the museum’s opening on the Fourth of July, 1966, and remember those who founded the organization.

“Our founders — people like Kathryn Rosa, Louise McKeon and Jeanne Timpanelli — were preservation heroes in the story that opened Ridgefield’s most historic site for public education and enjoyment,” said Hilary Micallizzi, president of the museum’s board of directors.

A number of the museum’s past presidents will be in attendance, a few traveling some distance to participate. Many Ridgefielders may be unaware of the people — their neighbors — who have served in this role: Francis Martin (1966-68), Preston Bassett (1968-72), Kathryn Rosa (1972-76), Louise McKeon (1976-80), Dorothy Hall (1980-84), William Raftery (1984-86), Jeanne Timpanelli (1986-88), Elise Haas (1988-92, 1998-02), Phyllis Robertson (1992-96), Patricia Stephens (1996-98), Kathleen Daughters (2002-04), Clara Horaj Black (2004-06), Carol Vazzana (2006-08), Cheryl Crowl (2008-12), and Joel Third (2012-16).

The gala will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing to a live band, silent and live auctions, and a caricaturist who will do sketches from 7 to 8 p.m.

“The gala is a major fund-raiser for us, and particularly for our education programs,” said Associate Director Mary Ann Connors, who co-chairs the event with museum board member Teri Fischer. “We hope that people will join not only in the fun of the evening but also in the spirit of it, a 50th anniversary celebration and thank-you to our past leaders, which they can acknowledge with their support.”

The gala is from 7 to 11 p.m. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are $150 per person ($75 of each ticket is tax-deductible). Arrangements for sponsorships and tickets may be made by calling the business office at 203-438-5485 or emailing [email protected]. Online registration is available at keelertavernmuseum.org