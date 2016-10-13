Ridgefield Folk series kicks off

Ridgefield Folk, the library’s live music series will start its fall series with a performance by The Pete Kilpatrick Duo on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Self-taught, Kilpatrick had a brief record deal with Epic Records and more than 1,000 live performances with shows alongside Dave Matthews Band, Jason Mraz, Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike Mccready, Ray Lamontagne, Blues Traveler frontman John Popper, and Guster.

Ridgefield Folk is made possible through the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Free tickets may be picked up at the door on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the shows start at 2 p.m. For more information: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.