The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Folk series kicks off

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Pete Kilpatrick

Pete Kilpatrick

 

Ridgefield Folk, the library’s live music series will start its fall series with a performance by The Pete Kilpatrick Duo on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Self-taught, Kilpatrick had a brief record deal with Epic Records and more than 1,000 live performances with shows alongside Dave Matthews Band, Jason Mraz, Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike Mccready, Ray Lamontagne, Blues Traveler frontman John Popper, and Guster. 

Ridgefield Folk is made possible through the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Free tickets may be picked up at the door on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the shows start at 2 p.m. For more information: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield Folk continues at library with Doctorow
  2. Ridgefield: Lynn Lewis & Friends
  3. RidgeCon 2016: Tea with Batman and Mr. Spock
  4. Concert for kids

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Julian to perform for kids Saturday Next Post Writer McEachern in talk at museum
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress