New sessions of yoga and zumba classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Morning Kickstart Yoga with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays (Oct. 17, 24; Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28; Dec. 5 and 12 from 9 to 10 a.m.; $96); Zumba with Motoko Kuroda meets Mondays (Oct. 17, 24; Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28; Dec. 5 and 12; 6 to 7 p.m.; $96).



Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Line Dance starts Nov. 2 and Ballroom/Salsa starts Oct. 19. More classes in November. Advance registration required. Bring a water bottle, blanket, and mat. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.