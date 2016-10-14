The Ridgefield Press

Yoga and zumba

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2016

 

New sessions of yoga and zumba classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Morning Kickstart Yoga with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays (Oct. 17, 24; Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28; Dec. 5 and 12 from 9 to 10 a.m.; $96); Zumba with Motoko Kuroda meets Mondays (Oct. 17, 24; Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28; Dec. 5 and 12; 6 to 7 p.m.; $96).

Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Line Dance starts Nov. 2 and  Ballroom/Salsa starts Oct. 19. More classes in November. Advance registration required. Bring a water bottle, blanket, and mat. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

