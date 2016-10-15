Kids cooking, family facetime

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is now offering new Tiny & Gourmet Chef cooking classes for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Cookie Explosion is available on Wednesdays from Nov. 2 to Dec. 14. Classes meet from 4:45 to 5:45 at the recreation center. In this class, students will learn how to make chocolate chip cookies, whoopie pies and brownies. Breakfast for Dinner is available on Saturdays from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17. Classes meet from 10:30 to 11:30 at the recreation center. Students will learn how to make French toast, frittatas and more. More information: ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.

We are celebrating families with the Family Facetime Project. The mission of the project is to get people to unplug from technology and connect with family over dinner. Your family gets four healthy, discounted dinners and four different family games. The Family Facetime project wants to make it easier for you to develop the family dinner habit. You also get a basket for everyone’s devices so you can have a fun, technology-free night. Your whole family is invited to learn more at the kickoff event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the recreation center. For more details, visit familyfacetime.org.