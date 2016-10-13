Darien’s Connor O’Neill a guest of honor at Make-A-Wish benefit

Last spring, Connor O’Neill of Darien took a break from doctor’s appointments, physical therapy and surgeries for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut. His wish was to go to on a Mediterranean Cruise – more specifically, to “go on a big boat with lots of Italian food.”

The HAN Network spoke with Connor and Michael Dominick of Make-A-Wish, about Connor’s experience and how Connor is helping to make other wishes come true, at a fundraiser Nov. 5. Watch the interview below:

Connor has a rare disorder, known as 22q syndrome, caused by a defect in chromosome 22. The syndrome can cause congenital heart disease, gastrointestinal difficulties, serious breathing concerns, among other issues.

The Celebrating Wishes Ball is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Greenwich Country Club. It’s a major fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. Last year, the money raised at the event allowed the organization to grant 50 wishes. The ball is a dinner, dance and auction event. Connor is one of two Wish Kids to be honored at the event and there will be 12 kids coming this year as Ambassadors. Find out more about the event and get tickets here.