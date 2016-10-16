A cholesterol challenge

Are you struggling to bring down your cholesterol level? You aren’t alone. Millions of Americans suffer from high cholesterol levels in their blood. While your body requires cholesterol, it naturally produces all the cholesterol it needs. However, cholesterol is also found in some of the foods we eat, and having too much of it in your body can lead to a higher risk of coronary heart disease. Cholesterol levels tend to rise as people age. Men are generally at higher risk, although a woman’s risk increases after menopause.

There are two types of cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL). Having healthy levels of both is important. LDL is the bad cholesterol and can lead to a buildup of cholesterol in your arteries and a greater chance of coronary heart disease. HDL is the good cholesterol because it carries cholesterol from around the body back to the liver, where it can be removed. For these reasons, you want to have low levels of LDL and high levels of HDL. Triglycerides, the most common type of fat in the body, are also a component of your total blood cholesterol level.

It is important to have your cholesterol checked on a regular basis depending upon your age. Levels of blood cholesterol under 200 mg/dl are desirable; 200-239 mg/dl are borderline high; and 240 mg/dl and above are high. Diet and exercise can help to control cholesterol levels but medication may also be necessary.