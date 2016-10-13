The Ridgefield Press

Hickories hayrides

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016

 

The Hickories farm on Lounsbury Road is offering hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays now through Oct. 30. Visitors can also visit the pigs, sheep, and chickens. Hayrides are every half hour.

 

