Beginner genealogy

Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, covers starting a family tree, understanding relationships, finding sources of information, using the Internet to find records, and keeping track of records using available software.

The second session includes studying the U.S. census from 1790 through 1930, locating immigration records, reading ship manifests, and an introduction to finding records outside the U.S.

Instructor Eileen Burton has been involved in genealogy for more than 12 years. The class meets Mondays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Wednesdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $37. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.