Stephen Ministry information session

By The Ridgefield Press on October 17, 2016

 

An information session on Stephen Ministry — where lay people trained by churches assist those in crisis — will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church on Main Street.

The session is designed to share Stephen Ministry with churches through Westchester and Fairfield County. The session is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is designed to inform and teach skills that can be used to support someone who is struggling. Three Ridgefield churches have active Stephen Ministries, St. Mary’s, First Congregational Church, and Jesse Lee.

To sign up for the workshop, call 314-428-2600 or sign up online at stephenministry.org/workshop

 

