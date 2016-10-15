RHS to co-host college fair

Ridgefield High School will co-host its 16th college fair with Wilton High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The doors of the Wilton High School Field House at 395 Danbury Road will open from 7 to 9 p.m. for area high school students and families.

College representatives from approximately 300 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military service academies will be available to talk to prospective students and their parents. Freshman and sophomore students are welcome to attend.

The college fair is an opportunity for students to learn about schools, make a contact, demonstrate interest, and begin to build a relationship with prospective schools.

The fair is structured to allow students to visit exhibits independently and ask questions directly.

Ridgefield High School is providing a shuttle bus from Branchville Elementary School to Wilton High School beginning at 6:30 p.m.