Ridgefield residents Rob Strom, his daughter Tammy, and Tyler Goff will all take the stage Nov. 5-6 when the Troupers Light Opera Company performs a new version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Thespis at All Saints School in Norwalk.

Mr. Strom will perform as Mars, the Roman god of war. Tammy and Tyler will play the mortals Cymon and Sillimon, members of an offbeat theater company that takes charge of Mount Olympus for a year as replacement gods. Tickets are available at TroupersLightOpera.org