Ridgefield Library: Hurrah for our Friends!

Oct. 16-22 has been declared this year as National Friends of Libraries Week. Here at the Ridgefield Library, we think a single week of recognition is not nearly enough. Every day, we give thanks for all the ways in which the Friends of the Ridgefield Library support our library. Everyone who walks into our building benefits from materials, programs and special services made possible only through the generosity of the Friends, mostly by virtue of their indefatigable efforts as sellers of used books. Twice yearly onsite sales (coming up Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-24) have been joined by robust year-round online sales via their storefront at amazon.com/shops/forl. They even hold pop-up sales on the lawn during such community events as Summerfest. All told, they fund more than $40,000 worth of grant requests from the library administration each year — all for activities that are not covered in the organization’s annual operating budget. They also have made extraordinary major gifts in support of the Campaign for the New Library and other one-time needs.

You can support their work by patronizing the book sales (onsite and online), becoming a member of the Friends, or volunteering to help with their projects. Learn more about the impact and the activities of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library at http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org/about/FriendsoftheLibrary.shtml

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.