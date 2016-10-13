Mile for Smile walk is Oct. 23

Ridgefield resident Steven Christofor and his daughter Isabel will be hosting their third annual Mile For A Smile fund-raising and awareness walk on Sunday, Oct. 23, benefiting Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity.

Smile Train’s Chief Executive Officer Susannah Schaefer and Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi will also be in attendance.

The walk will start at 2 p.m. in front of The Toy Chest at 441 Main Street and will go to The Cass Gilbert Fountain and return to Planet Pizza at 411 Main Street. Planet Pizza will be serving pizza to walk participants. Ann Lathrop of the Toy Chest and Domenick of Planet Pizza have been supporters of Mile For A Smile since 2014.

“We are excited to have Susannah Schaefer join us this year as we raise awareness and funds for Smile Train,” said Christofor. “This year our goal is to raise $1,250 which will provide cleft repair surgery to five children born with clefts in developing countries.”

Millions of children in developing countries with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking. Cleft repair surgery is simple, and the transformation is immediate. Over the last two years, from 2014 through 2015, the walk has raised more than $3,790, which has helped provide free cleft repair surgery to more than 15 children.

For more information regarding the walk or to donate to Smile Train visit: support.smiletrain.org/goto/MileForASmile or bring a check made out to Smile Train. Donations will be accepted, but are not required to walk.

The Christofors will be at The Toy Chest on Oct. 16 from 11 to 1 p.m. to promote the walk and accept donations.