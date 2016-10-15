Ridgefield Social Services is offering free Medicare counseling sessions from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, during Medicare’s open enrollment period when the costs, coverage, and network providers of Medicare health and drug plans can change.

During open enrollment, covered individuals can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.

Last year, Karen Gaudian of Ridgefield Social Services, and trained Medicare counselors, met with about 60 residents last year and were able to reduce health insurance fees by some $20,000.

Social Services will be hosting an informational program at Founders Hall on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

More information is available from Gaudian at 203-431-2754 or email [email protected]