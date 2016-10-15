The Ridgefield Press

Free Medicare counseling sessions

By The Ridgefield Press on October 15, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Ridgefield Social Services is offering free Medicare counseling sessions from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, during Medicare’s open enrollment period when the costs, coverage, and network providers of Medicare health and drug plans can change.

During open enrollment, covered individuals can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.

Last year, Karen Gaudian of Ridgefield Social Services, and trained Medicare counselors, met with about 60 residents last year and were able to reduce health insurance fees by some $20,000.

Social Services will be hosting an informational program at Founders Hall on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

More information is available from Gaudian at 203-431-2754 or email [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: For Dornfeld, for further good
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress