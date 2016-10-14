Yale museum trip

Hoist the sails, ready the cannon, prepare to board!

The Ridgefield Historical Society plans a tour of the Yale Center for British Art on Saturday, Oct. 22, featuring exhibitions on Britain’s years as a seafaring power.

The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. The cost is $30 for historical society members, $40 non-members.

The museum currently has three related exhibitions.

“Britain in the World” traces the growth of British art, the impact of immigration and travel on British art and culture, and the role of art in Britain’s imperial vision.

“Spreading Canvas: 18 Century British Marine Painting” features works by Willem van de Velde the Elder and Younger, J. M. W. Turner, Peter Monamy, Samuel Scott, Dominic Serres, and Nicholas Pocock.

Coinciding with Spreading Canvas is a display of British Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare’s photography, costume, sculpture and film, focused on the life and legacy of Admiral Lord Nelson as an emblem of Imperial Britain.

For information and reservations: [email protected] or 203-438-5821.