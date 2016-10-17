The Ridgefield Press

RVNA offers cholesterol workshop

By The Ridgefield Press on October 17, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is offering a six-week interactive cholesterol challenge workshop to teach small changes to daily eating habits to reduce cholesterol.

Throughout the six-week workshop, participants learn cooking techniques and eating strategies that bring down cholesterol naturally, including food demonstrations and tastings. The challenge starts and ends with a weigh-in and a cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure screening to track progress. Meg Whitbeck, RVNA’s dietitian and nutrition educator, will lead the workshop.

All classes will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 27, to Dec. 8 (no class on Thanksgiving) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the RVNA on Governor Street. The fee, which includes all biometric screenings and food tastings, is $175 per person. Register by calling RVNA at 203-438-5555.

