Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

Women are taking a lead role in angling endeavors, and we will hear from one of them on Yankee Fisherman Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

Stephanie Ortiz, founder of the Fancy Fluke Fishing Company, will talk about her company, and about the Facebook group Fish Like a Girl CT, bringing today women who fish, and offering support to those who want to try angling.

“The Fancy Fluke Fishing Co. is dedicated to creating and selling customized tackle and tackle inspired accessories for girls and women who love to fish,” according to thefancyfluke.com. “All of our Fluke Rigs are made with the highest quality materials including Gamakatsu, Quick Rig and Mustad Hooks, Berkley Big Game Monofilament 30lb and various hardware, bucktails, teasers and squid skirts from Buccaneer, Sea Striker and other fine tackle producers. Our Fluke Rigs are designed for jigging and drifting for Fluke and other bottom fishing. We test our products locally in Long Island Sound and deeper waters around Block Island. Our designs employ a large array of beadwork and specialty knots. Silver, semi-precious stones and genuine crystal are matched with tails and teasers to create a one of a kind piece you can use over and over again. All of our products are handmade in Stratford, Connecticut, USA.”

There are also updates on the Oct. 30 benefit for TMack Strong, the Connecticut Carp Open and some interesting speakers around the area.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.