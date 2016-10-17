Cuckoo’s Nest is book chat choice

This fall the library and Ridgefield High School are presenting Books Building Bridges, a joint effort to bring together readers across generational lines in exploration of a classic work of literature. This year the students have chosen Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., with a talk by Dr. Mark Schenker of Yale College called, But it’s the truth even if it didn’t happen: A Discussion of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

In November there will be two book chats about the novel. These sessions, open to high school students, college students and adults, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m., in the Ridgefield High School Library Learning Commons and on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Copies of the book are available at the library’s circulation desk. For more information and to register for the book chats and the lecture: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.