Driver safety class

By The Ridgefield Press on October 18, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Driver safety classes will be take place at Ridgefield Crossing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will receive certificates to receive discounts on their automobile insurance.

 

