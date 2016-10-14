TV Movie Menu: Adventure is the theme

Broadcast and standard cable stations offer a range of movies this weekend to entertain you and your family. Take a look at what’s availble.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford hates snakes, avoids poisonous dates and loves historic objects in this Spielberg classic. As fresh today as when it first opened all those years ago.

Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 16, 11 a.m.; Esquire TV

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

David Niven loves adventure, wants to travel and looks to set a new record for traveling a very long distance. An overlong Oscar winner that invented the movie cameo.

Saturday, October 15, 1:45 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt chases tornadoes, fights with soon-to-be-ex-husband Bill Paxton and wonders why life is so empty. With awesome special effects, especially the flying cow.

Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m., TNT

How the West Was Won (1963)

James Stewart, Debbie Reynolds and Henry Fonda tame the American West in this classic story of bravery and patriotism. Imagine how good it looked in its original Cinerama.

Saturday, October 15, 5 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Beach Blanket Bingo (1964)

Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon make lots of music on the Southern California shore in this teen movie from the 1960s. Even though they are much older than they play.

Sunday, October 16, 12 noon, Turner Classic Movies

Rome Adventure (1962)

Suzanne Pleshette – before discovering her funny side on The Bob Newhart Show – is a lonely woman looking for romance in Italy. Just in time for Troy Donahue to appear.

Sunday, October 16, 4 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

On the Town (1949)

Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra hit the Big Apple in this glorious screen version of the Broadway musical. The first tune-filled movie to be shot on location.

Sunday, October 16, 6:15 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Douglas whines, complains and pontificates in this compelling look at the lonely life of an aging college professor. And it’s the performance of his career.

Sunday, October 16, 8 p.m., Flix

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis touches our hearts in this entertaining, thought provoking account of how mean people could be in the South in the 1960s. A compelling history lesson.

Sunday, October 16, 8 p.m., TNT

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio brags, boozes and brawls in this seamy tale of life in the fast lane of high-dollar finance. It runs too long and says too much but it’s fun.

Sunday, October 16, 8 p.m., FXM