Anti bullying film and talk

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield and Ridgefield Library will present an anti-bullying event as part of Being Human — Being Kind at the library on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

The documentary, A Brave Heart — The Lizzie Velasquez Story, will be shown.

A YouTube video of Velasquez, who has been disfigured by a rare congenital disease which prevents her from gaining weight, has been viewed by more than five million people. Velasquez has spoken out against bullying and about what constitutes true beauty.

Following the film, Candace Owens will talk about bullying and racist threats she endured during her senior year of high school in Stamford. She has also experienced the long-term effects of cyber-bullying first hand.

The program is being coordinated by the Ridgefield Chorale, which will present a concert in a premier of the complete Tyler’s Suite on Saturday, Nov. 19.

