The Prospector Theater will be hosting its first ever chili cook-off competition on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 5 p.m.

Participants compete in either restaurant, vegetarian, meat, and kids categories. Contestants must prepare at least two gallons of chili, as well as provide their own means of keeping it warm. The Prospector will provide a two-foot by two-foot table and space for serving.

This competition is free to enter. More information is available at [email protected]

Admission for the public for unlimited chili is $20 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.