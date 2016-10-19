The Beefsteak binge benefits Founders Hall

Beef, booze and boisterous fun will kick off the 2016 Wreath Festival on Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., at a Beefsteak community feast to benefit Founders Hall.

The Beefsteak will put a contemporary spin on a 19th century, New York City tradition when groups of men would gather in dingy taverns to tell stories, sing ditties, eat steak, drink beer, and occasionally raise funds for a local politician. Without women, etiquette was set aside, along with plates, napkins and utensils. Instead, the men used aprons to avoid the stains of gluttony.

The Founders Hall Beefsteak will revive the best of the Beefsteak traditions with an all-you-can-eat meal, bottomless libations, cocktail attire, complimentary aprons and fund-raising for Founders Hall. Women are most definitely invited. The updated menu, catered by Sarah Bouissou, will appeal to all tastes, and forks will be available to rent. Tickets for the feast, which is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and Winter Bros. Waste Management, are $150.

Beefsteak revelers will be among the first to shop for wreaths and holiday gifts at the festival, which will continue on Nov. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission. The Wreath Festival is sponsored by Ridgefield Crossings, Union Savings Bank and Joanne and John Patrick.

For more information or Beefsteak Feast tickets: 203-431-7000 or founders-hall.org