The Ridgefield Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will conduct its monthly meeting at St. Stephen’s Church on Main Street, South Hall Building, on Thursday Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker is Leslie Alin Tewes, geriatric, disability and health care manager, elder care advocate, will be speaking on navigating the health care system from hospital to home. For additional information, contact Bob Johnston, 203-313-4395.

