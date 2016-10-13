Branchville bridge work might require one-way alternating traffic Monday

Plans to fix a scour hole under a Branchville bridge might create one-way alternating traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 17, according to a transportation engineer with the state’s Bureau of Engineering and Construction.

The site work, which is the beginning process of repairing a bridge over the Norwalk River just north of Route 102 in Branchville, was planned to take place this summer but has been delayed serval times.

David D. Neelands, a state engineer, told The Press two weeks ago that the overall bridge repair on Route 7 that would require a shutdown of the road — with detours through the village — has been pushed to next year.

“We hope to do most of the work from the inlet side of the bridge, but a day or two might require [alternating] one way traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week,” Neelands said Thursday, Oct. 13.

The project is being delayed because of unforeseen environmental problems, Neelands told The Press in an earlier report.

The work done next week will be to fill the stream channel under the bridge, and that could require the one-way traffic.

“This work will be from the shore nearest Durant’s parking area,” said