Touching Hearts comes to Ridgefield

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder David McLaughlin has opened a Touching Hearts at Home location in town. Touching Hearts provides non-medical home care for seniors, veterans and those with disabilities, specializing in homemaker services, companionship and skilled memory care for such conditions as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Services include meal preparation, light housekeeping and laundry, transportation to appointments and events, memory prompts such as medication reminders, respite care, and companionship.

More information is available at 203-431-0580 or touchinghearts.com/ridgefield

 

