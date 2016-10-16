Bank sponsors car seat safety day

Fairfield County Bank will be hosting Car Seat Safety and Inspection Day at its Wilton office at 190 Old Ridgefield Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 1.

“Our goal is to make sure that children are safe when traveling in a car and to educate parents on car seat safety and how to correctly install and use their child’s seat,” said Christina Bodine, vice president.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be there to go over car seat safety and how to properly install one. The event is being co-sponsored by Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.