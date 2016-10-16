The Ridgefield Press

Bank sponsors car seat safety day

By The Ridgefield Press on October 16, 2016 in Business, Happenings · 0 Comments

Fairfield County Bank will be hosting Car Seat Safety and Inspection Day at its Wilton office at 190 Old Ridgefield Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 1.

“Our goal is to make sure that children are safe when traveling in a car and to educate parents on car seat safety and how to correctly install and use their child’s seat,” said Christina Bodine, vice president.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be there to go over car seat safety and how to properly install one. The event is being co-sponsored by Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield County Bank donates $25,000 to Sturges Park
  2. Fairfield County Bank hosts car seat safety and inspection day Oct. 22
  3. Ridgefield business owners plan raise money at Jay Peak in to fight melanoma
  4. Giant pumpkins return for the fourth annual weigh-off Sunday

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Revaluation — what a farce Next Post Ridgefield Library: Hurrah for our Friends!
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress