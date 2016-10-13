The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 delays expected next week, no alternating traffic

By Steve Coulter on October 13, 2016 in Business, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The state’s Department of Transportation has informed The Ridgefield Press that there will be no one-way alternating traffic at the Route 35 bridge construction site near the Fox Hill condominium complex next week.

There will be some minor traffic delays, according to a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation, due to construction activity that’s scheduled to take place between Monday Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

“Please plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination,” said Ryan Wodjenski.

The work is expected to take place at the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill condos entrance and the Recreation Center programs.

