Thrift Shop: Fall in love

It’s Fall in Love with Ridgefield this weekend. Get out, enjoy, celebrate our wonderful town, and shop locally. Look for the Thrift Shop scarecrow along Main Street. It’s made entirely with items donated to the Thrift Shop — stuffing included.

Fall in love with the Thrift Shop. Among this week’s specials is a Porcelain de Paris vanity set. This is the perfect spot to put your watch and rings when you go to bed. There’s a silver comb, too — and though not part of the porcelain set — it came in with the other items and needs to go to a new home with them.

What else can you love this week? How about a Lionel Seaboard big, rugged freight train (027 gauge) and plenty of track? Or you might love an eight-piece reversible king comforter set in gray, lime and white. Perhaps the blue mummy sleeping bag is just what you need.

What does the Thrift Shop love? Our customers, our donors, our volunteers, and Ridgefield. Come share the love Monday through Friday from noon to 4 and Saturday from 9:30 to 1:30 at 15 Catoonah Street.