ROAR: Tony from Wildwood — he’s grrreat!

Every once in a while, a cat comes into ROAR that takes my breath away. Tony, our 3-year-old dark orange-and-white male, is one of these cats. Handsome Tony doesn’t walk, he swaggers. He insists on having your full attention and it is hard not to give to him. Tony was found alone wandering the beach town of Wildwood, N.J. While it was obvious that he didn’t belong to anyone, it was apparent that he had had positive interaction with humans throughout his life. When I first saw him, I couldn’t believe how amazing he was and couldn’t wait to get him to ROAR.

Now, if you’re reading this and think, “Someone else has probably already gone to the shelter and adopted him,” please don’t let this keep you from coming to check him out. First, you would be surprised on how many great cats and dogs don’t get adopted right away. Second, you would be surprised how many people who are the backup application for our dogs and cats actually get the animal. I was the backup application for my ROAR dog. It happens. People change their mind and the dog or cat is available again. What does happen is that everyone eventually ends up with the dog or cat they are supposed to have. Hence, even if Tony is not available, you might meet your future pet who is there even though you thought you had your heart set on a Tony.

ROAR is open Monday 11 to 3; Thursday and Friday 11 to 3 and 6 to 8; Saturday 11 to 3; Sunday 12 to 2.

And don’t forget, Oct. 16 is the Paws for the Cause Dog Festival, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 12 to 4, shine or rain.