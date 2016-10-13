This Weekend: fall festivals — dogs, pumpkins, scarecrows, etc.

Paws for the Cause

The ROAR/Blue Buffalo Paws for the Cause festival for dogs, their people and everyone of all ages to benefit ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) will take place Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4, rain or shine, at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 195 Danbury Road (Route 35). Featured are the Doggie Fun Zone, a live demo with a police K9, paw-ainting, pet-related vendors, children’s crafts, four-legged games and photo-ops for holiday cards.

Music will be provided by four rotating indie bands; a beer and wine tent and six food trucks will provide refreshments. Out of the Crate Inc. will present the first public reading by author Helaine Fischer of Out of the Crate and Into the Pack: A Children’s Story of Berkeley the Rescue Dog. (Berkeley will be on hand as well.)

Tickets are $10 per person, $20 per family in advance at roar-ridgefield.org or $15/$25 at the event.

John Singer Sargent …

Now on view at the New Canaan Library is the exhibit John Singer Sargent … Accepts with Pleasure, a collaboration with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center and the Loft Artists Association. The show explores the legacy of the American master painter through works by Loft Artists members.

The exhibition’s opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. will include an opportunity to view Portrait of J.P. Wolff, an original Sargent on loan for the evening from the Stamford Museum permanent collection. Music for the event will be provided by classical guitarist Francesco Barone. The exhibit runs through Oct. 30.

The library is at 151 Main Street; for more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org or call 203-594-5000.

Pequot art show

Opening with a fund-raising Preview Party on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., the 19th Annual Art Show at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, will continue Oct. 14-18 during normal library hours. The preview includes drinks and bites, a silent auction and a chance to vote on best in show. More than 100 works will be on view; tickets for the party start at $75, available at pequotlibrary.org.

Scarecrow Fest returns

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Scarecrow Fest returns Oct. 14, throughout the center of town. The scarecrows will be on view through Oct. 31, providing atmosphere for Wilton’s Halloween walk and trick or treat parade on Oct. 29 and 30. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-762-0567.

Fall in Ridgefield

There will be scarecrows along Ridgefield’s Main Street this weekend, thanks to the Keeler Tavern Museum’s Scarecrow Contest. The scarecrows will be on display Oct. 14-16 when there will be balloting to choose the favorite. The contest coincides with the Downtown Ridgefield Fall in Love with Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 15, when there will be food, games, shopping and sales, music and more. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or downtownridgefield.com.

Dramatic reading

The Blue Horse Repertory Company will present a dramatic reading of Little Creek, a new play by Gayle Hudson, directed by Zoya Kachadurian, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8 at the Spring Street Arts Center at St. John’s, 82 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y.

The play is suitable for mature audiences; tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets or by calling 914-763-8273.

Heathers: The Musical

Based on the 1988 cult film, Heathers: The Musical adds plenty of lively music to the story of mean girls, cliques and the joys and anguish of high school. It’s a dark story, with adult themes and strong language, and it will be staged Oct. 14-23 at the White Plains (N.Y.) Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place.

Shows are at 8 on Friday and Saturday and at 2 on Sunday; tickets are $25 and $35. For reservations, visit wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

Chicago City Limits

The improv troupe Chicago City Limits, will perform at Stamford’s Palace Theatre on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.; tickets are $19. The theater is at 61 Atlantic Street; for reservations, visit palacestamford.org or call 203-325-4466.

Pumpkin Carnival

The 2016 Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 to 4 (rain date Oct. 16) at Tokeneke Elementary School, Old Farm Road, Darien. There will be traditional games and rides, food, and a Halloween-themed haunted house. For more information, call 203-655-9666.

Harvest Festival

New Pond Farm at 101 Marchant Road in Redding will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 to 4, with Sunday, Oct. 16, as the rain date. There will be historic craft demonstrations, as well as hands-on opportunities like pumpkin decorating, cornhusk doll making, grapevine wreath decorating, beeswax candle rolling and more.

Dorothy Vallee and her team of Percheron horses will give wagon rides through the pastures from 1 to 3. The farm’s sheep will get their fall shearing during the festival and yarn from last year’s shearing will be available for purchase. Master Falconer Brian Bradley will bring out live birds of prey in a show from 2:30 to 3:30.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family, with additional fees for crafts and food. For more information, visit newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.

Craft Center

The Brookfield Craft Center at 286 Whisconier Road in Brookfield will have an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 5. The free event will feature demonstrations by faculty artists working in blacksmithing, jewelry making, glass arts, ceramics, weaving and fiber arts, wood turning and more.

The gallery store, home to the work of more than 150 fine crafts artists, will be open for shopping; all sales that day will be tax-free. Registration for beginning to advanced-level fall and winter classes may also be explored during the open house. For more information, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526.

Harvest Jam

Live music headlined by national recording artist Mo Pitney, with Danbury’s Nashville Drive, Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos and Union Rail will highlight Saturday’s Harvest Jam at Ives Concert Park. The event will also include a pumpkin patch, food, and plenty of October brews and ciders; it runs from 1 to 7 p.m. and admission is $20 at the gate.

The concert park is on the Westside Campus of Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. For more information, visit ctharvestjam.com.

Still At It …

The Washington Art Association will present a new exhibition by two modern masters who are “still” old friends: Robert Andrew Parker of West Cornwall and Redding’s James Grashow. The show, a collaborative one, is expected to offer surprises when it opens Saturday, Oct. 15, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the art association gallery, 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza in Washington Depot.

Still At It … will be on view through Nov. 12. For more information, visit washingtonartassociation.org or call 203-868-2878.

Ghost Night

The Wilton Historical Society has planned a spooky evening in museum’s antique buildings on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is suitable for ages 8 to 12 and will include scary stories, games, cider and donuts. Halloween costumes are optional.

Registration is required: $25 per child, maximum $35 per family. Email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Bluegrass night

The Westchester Bluegrass Club will present Stacy Phillips and His Bluegrass Characters on Saturday evening, Oct. 15, at the clubhouse, 33 Lake Way, Purdys, N.Y. Doors open at 6:30, with an acoustic jam starting at 7. Open mic time begins at 8 and the featured act will take the microphones at 9. Refreshments will be served; guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Suggested donation is $15. For more information, email [email protected].

Last season

Music director Eckart Preu will begin his final season with the Stamford Symphony this weekend with concerts on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. The theme will be Russian Souls, opening with Glinka’s Kamarinskaya, continuing with Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and soloist George Li, and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1, Winter Dreams.

Tickets start at $25, with kids under 18 admitted free on Sunday. For reservations, visit stamfordsymphony.org or call 203-325-4466.

Biking Trumbull

Trumbull historian Sue A. DelBianco will host a free fall Historical Bike Ride from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe on Sunday, Oct. 16 (rain date Oct. 23). Cyclists will meet at the commuter parking lot on Tait Road in Trumbull at 11 a.m. and Del Bianco will lead cyclists on the rail trail, stopping off at historical points of interest. Remains of an ice house, a knitting mill, a cow tunnel, an old graveyard and an old train station and more will be seen. For information, call 203-260-5394 or email [email protected].

Fall Folk Series

Ridgefield Folk, the Ridgefield Library’s live music series will open Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 with The Pete Kilpatrick Duo. Free tickets can be picked up from the door on Sunday at 1; doors open at 1:30. The library is at 472 Main Street; for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Guitarist Steve Katz

The Westport Arts Center will present former Blood Sweat & Tears guitarist Steve Katz on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3. The event will include a solo concert as well as a book signing for Is Steve Katz a Rock Star? Tickets are $30, $10 for students, and may be ordered online at westportartscenter.org or by calling 203-222-7070.

Two pianists

Orin Grossman and Frederic Chiu will perform a program for one piano, four hands, and two pianists on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. The program will include Schubert’s Fantasy in F Minor for four hands, Debussy’s En Blanc et Noir, and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris, in a special version for two pianos written by the composer.

Tickets are $35 and $30 and may be reserved at quickcenter.com or by calling 1-877-ARTS-396.

Astronomical Society

Nicholas Chamberlain Stone, Ph.D., will talk about Supermassive Black Holes: Behemoths in the Depths at a meeting of the Astronomical Society of Greenwich meeting at the Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Stone is a NASA einstein Fellow at Columbia University’s Department of Astronomy. Admission to the lecture is free with museum admission; for more information, visit astrogreenwich.org.

REBEL Ensemble

Beyond the Variations: Music of J.S. Bach and Johann Gottlieb Goldberg is the theme for the REBEL Ensemble’s concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 at the Bedford Presbyterian Church on the Village Green (Routes 22/172), Bedford, N.Y. The chamber music for strings and basso continuo will be performed on original instruments.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children ages 5-12 with accompanying parent. A reception follows the concert. For information and reservations, visit rebelbaroque.com or call 914-734-9537.

Art and design

David Dunlop, painter and art historian, will discuss David Dunlop: Psychology of Art and Design on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Dunlop will offer thoughts on how people make, view and market art. Tickets are $20; for information, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-9700.

Big band swing

Angelo Testanero, 96, whose professional name is Sonny Carroll, will lead his Sonny Carroll Big Band in a benefit performance at the Danbury Music Centre’s Marian Anderson Recital Hall on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Testanero has led the 19-piece swing band for more than 40 years; Anthony Nazzaro will be the featured vocalist.

Admission is $10 a the door; all U.S. veterans are invited to attend free. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org or call 203-748-1716. The music center is at 256 Main Street.

Rent pals

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who made their Broadway debuts in Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award-winning musical Rent, will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse and talk about their friendship on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The duo will be accompanied by a full band.

Tickets are $50 and may be reserved at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

And coming up …

Author Robert Klara will talk about the time when the White House was close to collapsing from neglect on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Avenue, New Haven. His book is The Hidden White House: Harry Truman and the Reconstruction of America’s Most Famous Residence. For more information, visit newhavenmuseum.org or call 203-562-4183.

* * * *

The Fairfield Museum at 370 Beach Road will host a “ghostly” author talk and book signing on Wednesday, Oct. 19: Revolutionary War Ghosts of Connecticut author Courtney McInvale will talk at 7:30. The nearby historic Sun Tavern, once visited by George Washington, will be open to visitors at 7. For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598.

* * * *

Ridgefielder Abigail Tucker will talk about her book The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World (Simon & Schuster, Oct. 18, 2016) on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Keeler Tavern Museum Garden House, 132 Main Street, Ridgefield. The program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

* * * *

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has announced that the 2017 festival will take place May 19-21. Filmmakers may submit to RIFF via FilmFreeway; submission deadline is Jan. 1, 2017. For more information, visit riff.website.