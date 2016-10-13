Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The Lantern Light Tours are back at the Keeler Tavern Museum, but this Halloween there’s an unexpected twist for those looking to spend time with the spirits of Ridgefield.
- Firefighters saved a 140-pound Mastiff named Whiskey Tuesday morning.
- Press historian Jack Sanders shares an excerpt from his new book, Wicked Ridgefield, about notorious burglar Frank Dreger and how his crime career came to an end here in town.
- Plans to develop Branchville as a business center continue to be mulled over and revised by town leadership. The key to unlocking this mystery? Sewers.
- That’s not the only news coming from Branchville this week, there’s a microbrewery in the works at 137 Ethan Allen Highway.
- Back in the downtown area, Fall In Love With Ridgefield kicks off with Friday and lasts through the weekend. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop and eat locally while enjoying the wonderful autumn weather!
- Lots of endorsement letters this week, including a pair of candidate statements to kick of The Press’ election coverage.
- Before the Lantern Light Tours kick off at the Keeler Tavern, Ridgefield’s historic museum is showing school children the power of simple machines through its Hands on History exhibit.
- Fall in Love With Ridgefield and the Lanter Light Tours aren’t the only festivies planned this month — over at the Woodcock Nature Center there are plans for a first-ever fall festival outdoors.
- What caused a car to catch fire last Saturday on Danbury? Who was arrested in the fight between Ridgefield and Wilton students in August? Find the answers to these questions by picking up a copy of the Ridgefield Press today!
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 3,978 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 16,162 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.