Sharon Wicks Dornfeld.
I’m the Democratic candidate for Judge of Probate. In this first of three columns, I’ll introduce myself.
By way of background, I’m originally from Michigan, with a detour through England, where my family moved while I was in high school. I returned to college at the University of Michigan, worked there for three years, and then attended law school there. (Go Blue!)
My husband and I moved to Ridgefield in 1977, went back to Michigan for two years, then returned and lived in Redding for three years. We moved back to Ridgefield in 1984 and have been here ever since. Both of our grown children attended Ridgefield schools through graduation. Our daughter is in Denver in an MSW program, and our son and daughter-in-law are in Washington, D.C., preparing for the birth of our first grandchild, due on Nov. 8.
I’ve practiced law in Danbury for more than 30 years. I spent the first five years in practice with a small firm handling general civil litigation and estate planning matters. I got into probate work because a probate lawyer in our building farmed out his contested matters to our firm and they would end up on my desk. Probate judges started asking to appoint me to represent children in guardianship and termination matters and to serve as a conservator for very elderly folks who had no one else to care for them. I found that taking care of kids and adults who were unable to protect themselves was far more satisfying than the work I had been doing. In 1988, I hung out my own shingle, and have focused my practice on caring for little people and big people who are unable to take care of themselves ever since.
Next week, I’ll talk a little about the Probate Court.
Dornfeld: Probate court is satisfying work
By Sharon Wicks Dornfeld on October 14, 2016 in Columns, Commentary, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments
